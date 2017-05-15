The Great Indoors Canceled At CBS After Just One Season

Comedy series The Great Indoors has been canceled after one season at CBS

The Great Indoors starred Joel McHale as a renowned adventure reporter for an outdoor magazine who must adapt to the times when he becomes the desk-bound boss to a group of millennials in the digital department of the publication.

The series also starred Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Susannah Fielding, Chris Williams, Christine Ko, Shaun Brown, and Stephen Fry. Mike Gibbons, Chris Harris and Andy Ackerman executive produced, with CBS Television Studios producing.

CBS gave out 18 series renewals back in March, with “Great Indoors” being one of the few shows not renewed at that time.

The returning shows renewed to date include six comedies such as “Big Bang Theory,” “Mom,” and “Life in Pieces”; nine dramas including “Blue Bloods” and “Madam Secretary”; newsmagazines “48 Hours” and “60 Minutes”; and reality series “Survivor.” “Big Brother” was previously renewed for two more seasons back in August.

In addition, five freshman shows were part of the network’s early renewals: dramas “Bull” and “MacGyver;” and comedies “Kevin Can Wait,” “Man With a Plan,” and “Superior Donuts.”

