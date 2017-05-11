The Hamar Tribe In Ethiopia Were Women Receives Strokes Canes To Show Their Love For Men (Photos)
A tribal ceremony during which young women are whipped in order to show the sacrifices they make for men is revealed in a series of photographs. Members of the Hamar tribe in Ethiopia believe the elaborate scars demonstrate a woman’s capacity for love, and if they fall on hard times later in life it allows them to call on those who whipped them for help.
After the ceremony the boy becomes a man, and is allowed to marry…
The post The Hamar Tribe In Ethiopia Were Women Receives Strokes Canes To Show Their Love For Men (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!