The Heartbreaking Farewell Letter Vicky Cornell Wrote To Late Husband Chris

Vicky Cornell has penned an open letter to her late husband Chris, the former frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave, and it’s a real heartstring tugger.

On Monday we told you about how Vicky believes that her husband’s anxiety medication led to his suicide (HERE), and she reiterates that belief in the letter first published yesterday.

Here’s the letter in full via Rolling Stone:

To My Sweet Christopher, You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through. You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace. I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting. I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will. Always and forever,

Your Vicky

Cornell’s funeral will be held in LA tomorrow at the Hollywood Forever cemetery, with details on the public memorial still to be announced.

[source:rollingstone]

