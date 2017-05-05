Pages Navigation Menu

The Henri Van Breda Infographic You’ve Been Waiting For

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Crime, South Africa | 0 comments

The trial of Henri van Breda will resume on Monday, and of course we’ll keep you informed.

Yesterday we gave you a pretty comprehensive rundown of everything that has happened thus far (HERE), but hey, who doesn’t love an infographic?

The team over at Miller Bosman Le Roux have put together a step-by-step look at Henri’s version of events, from the moment he woke up until the first officer arrived on the scene.

You be the judge:

I wonder if this attacker is the same guy who broke into Oscar Pistorius’ house?

[source:mblh]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

