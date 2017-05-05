The Henri Van Breda Infographic You’ve Been Waiting For
The trial of Henri van Breda will resume on Monday, and of course we’ll keep you informed.
Yesterday we gave you a pretty comprehensive rundown of everything that has happened thus far (HERE), but hey, who doesn’t love an infographic?
The team over at Miller Bosman Le Roux have put together a step-by-step look at Henri’s version of events, from the moment he woke up until the first officer arrived on the scene.
You be the judge:
I wonder if this attacker is the same guy who broke into Oscar Pistorius’ house?
[source:mblh]
