The Impunity of DSS’s Lopsided Recruitment
Ring True
with Yemi Adebowale
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria was apropos in calling for the nullification of this unconstitutional recruitment. HURIWA remarked: “This is a heartless violation of the constitutional principles of federal character and natural justice by officials of the DSS. This longstanding rape of the Nigerian Constitution would inevitably have significant negative impacts on the unity of this very highly fragile and fragmented nation-state known as Nigeria.
States/No. of Cadets
Abia 7, Adamawa 9, Akwa Ibom 5, Anambra 10, Bauchi 23, Bayelsa 7, Benue 9, Borno 16, Cross River 9, Delta 8, Ebonyi 7, Edo 6, Ekiti 12, Enugu 9, FCT 7, Gombe 14, Imo 11, Jigawa 14, Kaduna 24, Kano 25, Katsina 51, Kebbi 16, Kogi 11, Kwara 13, Lagos 7, Nasarawa 11, Niger 11, Ogun 8, Ondo 9, Osun 10, Oyo 11, Plateau 9, Rivers 7, Sokoto 15, Taraba 16, Yobe 12, Zamfara 20.
Craze for Foreign Public Relations Firms
For most of this week, I waited for the Federal Ministry of Finance to react to the allegation that it hired a British public relations firm called Africa Practice to manage the campaign of Nigeria’s participation at the just concluded World Bank Spring Meeting in Washington DC, United States. A disavowal did not come. I guess the story is true. Indeed, the Federal Ministry of Finance recruited a foreign public relations firm. I am surprised that this is happening in an era of “Change.” The Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria, who blew the whistle, cautioned the government to respect its own “Buy Nigeria, Save the Naira” campaign. These consultants want Buhari to make Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, who led the Nigerian delegation to the Washington DC meeting to explain whether the process of choosing the UK firm complied with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, regarding competitive bid from other equally qualified Public Relations Consulting firms.
It has also emerged that Adeosun’s Trade and Investment counterpart, Okechuknwu Enelamah had previously engaged the services of the same UK-based PR firm for an undisclosed amount of money to manage the “Ease of Doing Business” campaign of the federal government without any competitive bid involving Nigerian PR firms.
Haba! How can all these be happening when this administration has been telling us to look inward and conserve forex? Here, millions of scarce USD is being paid to foreign firms at a time Nigeria is struggling with forex. Something is clearly wrong somewhere. Many indigenous public relations firms have the competence and global reach to handle these briefs. I can vouch for this. Their track record speaks volumes. The Presidency must put a stop to this wastage and ensure that it does not happen again. Adeosun and Enelamah must be called to order. These ministers must key into the “buy Nigeria” campaign. “Change” must begin with those in government.
Seriake Dickson, Please Pay These Teachers
Primary school teachers in Bayelsa State are seething. They have not been paid for 10 months. The Bayelsa State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers had embarked on a strike for six weeks at the beginning of the 2016/2017 academic session in September 2016 over these same unpaid salaries. Governor Seriake Dickson should take urgent steps to pay these hapless teachers. This governor should stop hiding under the sham excuse that the salaries of primary school teachers are the responsibility of local governments. We all know that state governors hold the keys to the vaults of local governments. They are sole signatories to the joint accounts with the local governments. Governors sit on the bulk of this money and send chickenfeed to the local governments. So, how will they be able to pay teachers? Dickson has to sort out this mess. The suffering and humiliation of Bayelsa primary school teachers must be brought to an end. For me, state governments should take over the funding and management of primary education without attaching conditions to it. This is the only way forward for primary education in our dear nation.
Let’s Rise Up and Save Little Janet
For those who have not been following the story, little Janet Gambo was early in March abducted and forcefully married by one Nasiru Yusuf of Shudna village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. Yusuf was entrusted to train her as a tailor. A Sharia Court conspired with Yusuf to carry out the illegal wedding with this minor. The court simply told Janet’s father, Habila Gambo that the minor had converted and embraced Islam and her name had been changed to Zainab and that she had been married to Yusuf. Gambo, who is a farmer in the same community, has been fighting for the return of her little girl in the last two months. A petition he wrote to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, through a human rights lawyer, Daniel Omakor, is yet to yield result. An earlier petition to the Minna Area Police Command did not produce result.
