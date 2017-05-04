THE INDEPENDENT: Is Kayihura the man to stop terror gangs?
In The Independent news magazine this week:
COVER STORY
Criminal terror gangs: Is Kayihura the man to stop them?
ANALYSIS
Mbabazi court award hits Shs21bn: Attorney General’s office looks for ways of scaling back costly damages
ANALYSIS
Mbabazi court award hits Shs21bn: Attorney General's office looks for ways of scaling back costly damages
ANALYSIS
Protests over Chinese retailers: Consumers want the cheap prices but local traders want the profits
LAND
Buganda MPs advise on land lease
POLITICS
Bobi Wine eyes Kyadondo East seat
THE LAST WORD
On Museveni and Stella Nyanzi: How the detention and trial of a Makerere academic exposes the moral bankruptcy of Uganda’s elites
BANKING
Centenary, Barclays see better days ahead: Look to heavy investment into technology to reverse slo 2016 growth
BUSINESS
Economic growth in SubSaharan Africa rebounds: African countries asked to invest while keeping an eye on debt levels.
ARTS AND CULTURE
Sexuality in Buganda: 20 artists rekindle the debate in `EKifananyi Kya Muteesa’ Exhibit
MOTORING
Dirty windscreen: An ignored hazard. It’s not just the outside of your windscreen that gets grimy
