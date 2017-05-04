THE INDEPENDENT: Is Kayihura the man to stop terror gangs?

In The Independent news magazine this week:

COVER STORY

Criminal terror gangs: Is Kayihura the man to stop them?

ANALYSIS

Mbabazi court award hits Shs21bn: Attorney General’s office looks for ways of scaling back costly damages

ANALYSIS

Mbabazi court award hits Shs21bn: Attorney General’s office looks for ways of scaling back costly damages

ANALYSIS

Protests over Chinese retailers: Consumers want the cheap prices but local traders want the profits

LAND

Buganda MPs advise on land lease

POLITICS

Bobi Wine eyes Kyadondo East seat

THE LAST WORD

On Museveni and Stella Nyanzi: How the detention and trial of a Makerere academic exposes the moral bankruptcy of Uganda’s elites

BANKING

Centenary, Barclays see better days ahead: Look to heavy investment into technology to reverse slo 2016 growth

BUSINESS

Economic growth in SubSaharan Africa rebounds: African countries asked to invest while keeping an eye on debt levels.

ARTS AND CULTURE

Sexuality in Buganda: 20 artists rekindle the debate in `EKifananyi Kya Muteesa’ Exhibit

MOTORING

Dirty windscreen: An ignored hazard. It’s not just the outside of your windscreen that gets grimy

READ LAST WEEK’S DIGITAL copy here (click)

The post THE INDEPENDENT: Is Kayihura the man to stop terror gangs? appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

