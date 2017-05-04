Pages Navigation Menu

THE INDEPENDENT: Is Kayihura the man to stop terror gangs?

In The Independent news magazine this week:

COVER STORY
Criminal terror gangs: Is Kayihura the man to stop them?

ANALYSIS
Mbabazi court award hits Shs21bn: Attorney General’s office looks for ways of scaling back costly damages

ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS
Protests over Chinese retailers: Consumers want the cheap prices but local traders want the profits

LAND
Buganda MPs advise on land lease

POLITICS
Bobi Wine eyes Kyadondo East seat

THE LAST WORD
On Museveni and Stella Nyanzi: How the detention and trial of a Makerere academic exposes the moral bankruptcy of Uganda’s elites

BANKING
Centenary, Barclays see better days ahead: Look to heavy investment into technology to reverse slo 2016 growth

BUSINESS
Economic growth in SubSaharan Africa rebounds: African countries asked to invest while keeping an eye on debt levels.

ARTS AND CULTURE
Sexuality in Buganda: 20 artists rekindle the debate in `EKifananyi Kya Muteesa’ Exhibit

MOTORING
Dirty windscreen: An ignored hazard. It’s not just the outside of your windscreen that gets grimy

