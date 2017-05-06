The international conspiracy to remove Goodluck Jonathan – Reno
In this video, former media aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, reveals how foreign powers conspired with some northern governors to remove the then Nigeria’s president Jonathan.
