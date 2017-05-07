THE LAST WORD: On Museveni and Stella Nyanzi – Independent
THE LAST WORD: On Museveni and Stella Nyanzi
Dr. Stella Nyanzi, an academic at Makerere University, has been jailed for using foul language to criticise President Yoweri Museveni and his wife, Janet. It is permissible to call the president a dictator or corrupt. I find it morally reprehensible …
