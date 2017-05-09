The Latest: Administration names 10 people for federal bench – WHIO
|
|
The Latest: Administration names 10 people for federal bench
The White House has announced 10 people, many of them judges, President Donald Trump intends to nominate for positions on federal courts. A statement Monday names judges John K. Bush of Kentucky and Joan Larsen of Michigan as nominees for the …
