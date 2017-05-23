Tedros elected first African WHO DG – Vanguard
Tedros elected first African WHO DG
Ethiopia's Tedros Adhanom was elected Tuesday as the new head of the World Health Organization, diplomats said. The former Ethiopian health minister beat Britain's David Nabarro and Sania Nishtar of Pakistan in the race to lead the UN's public health …
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: Ethiopian wins top WHO job
Ethiopia's Tedros wins WHO race, first African to get top job
The Latest: Ethiopian candidate picked as next WHO chief
