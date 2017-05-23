Pages Navigation Menu

Tedros elected first African WHO DG – Vanguard

Tedros elected first African WHO DG
Ethiopia's Tedros Adhanom was elected Tuesday as the new head of the World Health Organization, diplomats said. The former Ethiopian health minister beat Britain's David Nabarro and Sania Nishtar of Pakistan in the race to lead the UN's public health …
