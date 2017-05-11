Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Lebanese Nigeria Initiatives is Offering a Full MBA Scholarship to Nigerians into the American University of Beirut

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Do you have what it takes to be that one professional to enjoy a full MBA scholarship to the American University of Beirut this year? If you are a Nigerian citizen, you’ve already passed one of the top requirements to earn the scholarship. A deserving Nigerian youth, resident within the country, will be selected and […]

The post The Lebanese Nigeria Initiatives is Offering a Full MBA Scholarship to Nigerians into the American University of Beirut appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.