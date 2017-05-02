The long wait finally over for Chinx – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
The long wait finally over for Chinx
The Herald
First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe greets an elated Cde Dickson “Chinx” Chingaira at a ceremony where she handed over to him a house built in recognition of his contribution to the country's independence by the Zimbabwe Music Awards. Looking on is Zima …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!