The manufacturing sector is virtually dead — Umoh, MAN chief – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
The manufacturing sector is virtually dead — Umoh, MAN chief
Vanguard
Mr. Ikpong Umoh is the Chairman,Toiletries and Cosmetics Manufacturers group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, and the Chief Executive Officer, Stellarchem Nigeria Limited. He speaks on Nigeria's economy under the administration of …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!