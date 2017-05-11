The maps that show how France voted and why – BBC News
The maps that show how France voted and why
At 39, Emmanuel Macron will be sworn in as France's youngest president after a landslide victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Voters chose a man who had never held elected office but they also backed the National Front in record numbers.
