The Most Expensive House For Sale In Constantia Right Now

Much of this morning was spent daydreaming about how great it would be to own a condo on The World, a 644-foot boat that traverses the globe with its residents on board (HERE).

You have to boast a net worth of more than R135 million, though, so a daydream that shall remain.

Closer to home is Constantia, so we thought we would check out what’s on offer in that neck of the woods.

Of course nothing comes cheap in the leafy ‘burbs, but this R80 million house, listed on Property24, stands out from the rest.

Situated on the famous Price Drive in upper Constantia, let’s take a closer look at what the six-bedroom house has to offer:

Cielo nel Capo is one of Africa’s top properties comprising of a 6 bed Main House, Indoor Leisure Pool complex, Tennis Court, Cinema Room and 2 x Flats…[It] has featured in Hollywood, European and Bollywood films and many advertisement campaigns.

The property was constructed between 1998 and 2001, on vacant land against the Vlakkenberg Mountain in Constantia, south of downtown Cape Town, South Africa.

The architect, Nico van der Meulen, and the owner chose an architectural design that is reminiscent of a Tuscan villa, with lower sections of the buildings presenting an aged appearance, which progressively evolves into a ‘newer’ look in the higher floors. All these effects were artfully manmade. No expense was spared in the choice of finishes and functionality in the development of this remarkable villa.

The property’s specification includes several large entertainment areas; a state of the art cinema that seats 14; a gym; a large heated indoor swimming pool; a steam room; a spa bath that accommodates 8; and a competition-standard, flood-lit tennis court. The one hectare (2 ½ acre) estate is fully developed featuring formal gardens and a portion of mountainside that is planted with Cape fynbos, the indigenous flora.

I wouldn’t say no that view from bed. Some more snaps:

For R80 million I want my socks blown off – how about these extra features?

Wireless access to the media facilities is possible from almost anywhere in the estate is with Phillips Pronto hands-free remote control devices. Other comforts include highly purified water provided on-tap in most areas (e.G. All bathrooms); instant boiling and chilled water systems in all entertainment areas; double glazing throughout; air-conditioning throughout; and under floor heating throughout.

There’s also two flats on the property, both two-bedrooms, one of which has a private garden and plunge pool. Casual.

Come now, of course there’s a tennis court:

Going to be awesome returning home to the hole in the ground I rent for an exorbitant price.

[source:property24]

