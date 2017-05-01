The Music Blog: Get a feel of the much talked about “War” EP by Nonso Amadi and Odunsi – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
The Music Blog: Get a feel of the much talked about “War” EP by Nonso Amadi and Odunsi
YNaija
Less than two years ago, Nonso Amadi, an Abuja-based singer and producer released Alone, a debut project that catapulted him into SoundCloud playlists and mixes, especially after the success of “Tonight” and “Radio”, two stand alone single releases.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!