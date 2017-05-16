[The Music Blog]: Much ado about One Africa Music Fest exporting ‘African time’ to London – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
[The Music Blog]: Much ado about One Africa Music Fest exporting 'African time' to London
YNaija
Post-event press for the London leg of One Africa Music fest has mostly been awash with details of shoddy performances, and the inability of Nigerian acts to carry an audience. The biggest bone op-ed writers had to pick with the organisers of the event …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!