The New Netflix Series By The ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Creators Looks Hilarious [Trailer]

Making her name as the nerdy, yet naughty Annie Edison on Community, Alison Brie has found herself far away from the halls of community college and instead in the ring as a female pro-wrestler.

Starring in GLOW, a Netflix series based on the 80s all-women pro-wrestling team of the same name who found stardom when they had a brief stint on television, Brie plays a “struggling actress in LA who stumbles into an audition for the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW),” reports VICE.

Nice name, huh?

It doesn’t take long for Ruth Wilder (Larson) to don some spandex and put people in chokeholds, and soon, she becomes one of GLOW’s leading ladies. She fires up a rivalry with Debbie Eagan (played by Nurse Jackie‘s Betty Gilpin) and forges a bond with ringmaster Sam Sylvia, played by Maron. At the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling super stardom.

Over to the trailer, which contains some bad language: Even I had a few laughs during that. The show’s creators, Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan, and Tara Herrmann, all worked on Orange is the New Black. Your binge can officially begin on June 23. You’re welcome. [source:vice]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

