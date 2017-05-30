Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Industry experts appraise the PIGB passage – Vanguard

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Industry experts appraise the PIGB passage
Vanguard
MORE reactions continue to trail the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, PIGB, as stakeholders refer to the bill as a right direction to recover the industry's past glory. Recall that the Senate had last Thursday, approved the passage of
The next big hurdle for PIBDaily Trust
Oil workers commend passage of petroleum industry billGuardian (blog)
PENGASSAN: Nigeria Lost over $235bn to Non-passage of PIBTHISDAY Newspapers
Africa Intelligence (subscription) –Nigerian Observer
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.