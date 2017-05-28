Pages Navigation Menu

The North must not continue to decide for all Nigerians – Dr. Awosan

Posted on May 28, 2017

Chairman, Centre for Ethics and Cultural Orientation, Dr . Olusanya Awosan, has noted that Nigeria as a whole will not always wait for the northern region to take decision. He said this while condemning position of the Northern elders in the call for restructuring of the country. Awosan accused the Hausa/Fulani of being adamant to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

