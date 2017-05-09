The official teaser for Omotola’s first movie in 3 years is out and it’s awesome (WATCH) – YNaija
YNaija
The official teaser for Omotola's first movie in 3 years is out and it's awesome (WATCH)
YNaija
Omotola Jalade seems to have ended her 3-year hiatus from Nollywood with new movie, Alter Ego. In December, 2016, an unconfirmed source leaked a raunchy sex scene from the Alter Ego movie featuring Nollywood's most influential figure, Omotola Jalade …
