The only thing that can assuage Nnamdi Kanu is to allow him have Biafra – Father
Vanguard
The only thing that can assuage Nnamdi Kanu is to allow him have Biafra – Father
Eze Israel Kanu, the traditional ruler of Isiama Afaraukwu in Umuahia, has appealed to the Federal Government to withdraw all the charges against his son and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Kanu, who made the appeal in …
