Magu: We will shed our last blood to stop corruption – Vanguard

Magu: We will shed our last blood to stop corruption
Mr Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), on Tuesday vowed to fight corruption with the last drop of his blood. Addressing a massive anti-corruption rally in Abuja, Magu reaffirmed the determination of the …
