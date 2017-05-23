Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Magu: We will shed our last blood to stop corruption – Vanguard

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Magu: We will shed our last blood to stop corruption
Vanguard
Mr Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), on Tuesday vowed to fight corruption with the last drop of his blood. Addressing a massive anti-corruption rally in Abuja, Magu reaffirmed the determination of the …
There is systemic corruption in Nigeria at all levels – WabbaNAIJ.COM
The patrons of corruption hate punishment, says MaguTheCable
[ May 23, 2017 ] Corruption: EFCC workers embark on road walk to stamp out corruption in Enugu Latest NewsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
The Nation Newspaper –TheNewsGuru –SaharaReporters.com –YNaija
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.