Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The People I Called Friends Never Believed In My Music – Terry Apala

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Talented rapper, Terry Apala, has revealed how his friends tried discouraging him from forging ahead in music because of his genre of music. Speaking with Planet TV, the Champagne Shower crooner, said his friends told him back then his kind of music was too local and Nigerians will never accept his music. Terry continued saying, …

The post The People I Called Friends Never Believed In My Music – Terry Apala appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.