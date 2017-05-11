Pages Navigation Menu

The Players Championship Prize Money – 2017 Players Purse & Payouts

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The Players Championship purse is $10,500,000 million for the 2017 tournament at the TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The winner of the 2017 Players will receive the 1st prize payout of $1,890,000.

The prize fund and winner’s payout at The Players Championship have remained unchanged from the 2016 tournament where Jason Day collected the winner’s check of $1,890,000.

2017 Players Championship Prize Money

The Players prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The Players money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

The provisional payouts breakdown for The Players for each leaderboard position is:

Position Prize Money Position Prize Money
1st $1,890,000 35th $56,700
2nd $1,134,000 36th $54,075
3rd $714,000 37th $51,450
4th $504,000 38th $49,350
5th $420,000 39th $47,250
6th $378,000 40th $45,150
7th $351,750 41st $43,050
8th $325,500 42nd $40,950
9th $304,500 43rd $38,850
10th $283,500 44th $36,750
11th $262,500 45th $34,650
12th $241,500 46th $32,550
13th $220,500 47th $30,450
14th $199,500 48th $28,770
15th $189,000 49th $27,300
16th $178,500 50th $26,460
17th $168,000 51st $25,830
18th $157,500 52nd $25,200
19th $147,000 53rd $24,780
20th $136,500 54th $24,360
21st $126,000 55th $24,150
22nd $117,600 56th $23,940
23rd $109,200 57th $23,730
24th $100,800 58th $23,520
25th $92,400 59th $23,310
26th $84,000 60th $23,100
27th $80,850 61st $22,890
28th $77,700 62nd $22,680
29th $74,550 63rd $22,470
30th $71,400 64th $22,260
31st $68,250 65th $22,050
32nd $65,100 66th $21,840
33rd $61,950 67th $21,630
34th $59,325 68th $21,420
69th $21,210
70th $21,000

