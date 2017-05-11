The Players Championship Prize Money – 2017 Players Purse & Payouts
The Players Championship purse is $10,500,000 million for the 2017 tournament at the TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The winner of the 2017 Players will receive the 1st prize payout of $1,890,000.
The prize fund and winner’s payout at The Players Championship have remained unchanged from the 2016 tournament where Jason Day collected the winner’s check of $1,890,000.
2017 Players Championship Prize Money
The Players prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The Players money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.
The provisional payouts breakdown for The Players for each leaderboard position is:
|Position
|Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,890,000
|35th
|$56,700
|2nd
|$1,134,000
|36th
|$54,075
|3rd
|$714,000
|37th
|$51,450
|4th
|$504,000
|38th
|$49,350
|5th
|$420,000
|39th
|$47,250
|6th
|$378,000
|40th
|$45,150
|7th
|$351,750
|41st
|$43,050
|8th
|$325,500
|42nd
|$40,950
|9th
|$304,500
|43rd
|$38,850
|10th
|$283,500
|44th
|$36,750
|11th
|$262,500
|45th
|$34,650
|12th
|$241,500
|46th
|$32,550
|13th
|$220,500
|47th
|$30,450
|14th
|$199,500
|48th
|$28,770
|15th
|$189,000
|49th
|$27,300
|16th
|$178,500
|50th
|$26,460
|17th
|$168,000
|51st
|$25,830
|18th
|$157,500
|52nd
|$25,200
|19th
|$147,000
|53rd
|$24,780
|20th
|$136,500
|54th
|$24,360
|21st
|$126,000
|55th
|$24,150
|22nd
|$117,600
|56th
|$23,940
|23rd
|$109,200
|57th
|$23,730
|24th
|$100,800
|58th
|$23,520
|25th
|$92,400
|59th
|$23,310
|26th
|$84,000
|60th
|$23,100
|27th
|$80,850
|61st
|$22,890
|28th
|$77,700
|62nd
|$22,680
|29th
|$74,550
|63rd
|$22,470
|30th
|$71,400
|64th
|$22,260
|31st
|$68,250
|65th
|$22,050
|32nd
|$65,100
|66th
|$21,840
|33rd
|$61,950
|67th
|$21,630
|34th
|$59,325
|68th
|$21,420
|69th
|$21,210
|70th
|$21,000
