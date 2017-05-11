The Players Championship Prize Money – 2017 Players Purse & Payouts

The Players Championship purse is $10,500,000 million for the 2017 tournament at the TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The winner of the 2017 Players will receive the 1st prize payout of $1,890,000.

The prize fund and winner’s payout at The Players Championship have remained unchanged from the 2016 tournament where Jason Day collected the winner’s check of $1,890,000.

2017 Players Championship Prize Money

The Players prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The Players money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

The provisional payouts breakdown for The Players for each leaderboard position is:

Position Prize Money Position Prize Money 1st $1,890,000 35th $56,700 2nd $1,134,000 36th $54,075 3rd $714,000 37th $51,450 4th $504,000 38th $49,350 5th $420,000 39th $47,250 6th $378,000 40th $45,150 7th $351,750 41st $43,050 8th $325,500 42nd $40,950 9th $304,500 43rd $38,850 10th $283,500 44th $36,750 11th $262,500 45th $34,650 12th $241,500 46th $32,550 13th $220,500 47th $30,450 14th $199,500 48th $28,770 15th $189,000 49th $27,300 16th $178,500 50th $26,460 17th $168,000 51st $25,830 18th $157,500 52nd $25,200 19th $147,000 53rd $24,780 20th $136,500 54th $24,360 21st $126,000 55th $24,150 22nd $117,600 56th $23,940 23rd $109,200 57th $23,730 24th $100,800 58th $23,520 25th $92,400 59th $23,310 26th $84,000 60th $23,100 27th $80,850 61st $22,890 28th $77,700 62nd $22,680 29th $74,550 63rd $22,470 30th $71,400 64th $22,260 31st $68,250 65th $22,050 32nd $65,100 66th $21,840 33rd $61,950 67th $21,630 34th $59,325 68th $21,420 69th $21,210 70th $21,000

