The Players Championship Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 Players Championship will be played on Saturday, May 13th at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The Players Championship Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.
The field has been reduced to 82 by the cut which has been paired into 41 two balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2017 Players Championship 3rd Round Tee Times
The Players round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|8:10 AM
|Ben Crane
|Grayson Murray
|8:20 AM
|Branden Grace
|Bernd Wiesberger
|8:30 AM
|Brian Harman
|Pat Perez
|8:40 AM
|Charley Hoffman
|Blayne Barber
|8:50 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|Jim Herman
|9:00 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Rod Pampling
|9:10 AM
|Chris Kirk
|Brian Stuard
|9:20 AM
|Boo Weekley
|Michael Kim
|9:30 AM
|Gary Woodland
|Sung Kang
|9:40 AM
|Jimmy Walker
|Zach Johnson
|9:50 AM
|Jamie Lovemark
|Kevin Streelman
|10:00 AM
|Justin Rose
|Alex Cejka
|10:10 AM
|Ryan Moore
|Patrick Reed
|10:20 AM
|Cody Gribble
|Lee Westwood
|10:30 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Rickie Fowler
|10:40 AM
|Ricky Barnes
|David Lingmerth
|10:50 AM
|Rory McIlroy
|Jason Dufner
|11:00 AM
|Dustin Johnson
|Justin Thomas
|11:10 AM
|Sergio Garcia
|Matt Kuchar
|11:20 AM
|Kevin Chappell
|Martin Kaymer
|11:30 AM
|Emiliano Grillo
|Adam Hadwin
|11:40 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Graeme McDowell
|11:50 AM
|Francesco Molinari
|Aaron Baddeley
|12:00 PM
|Brooks Koepka
|Russell Henley
|12:10 PM
|Yuta Ikeda
|Billy Hurley III
|12:20 PM
|Phil Mickelson
|William McGirt
|12:30 PM
|Henrik Stenson
|Jason Day
|12:40 PM
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Daniel Summerhays
|12:50 PM
|Adam Scott
|Steve Stricker
|1:00 PM
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Roberto Castro
|1:10 PM
|Cameron Tringale
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1:20 PM
|Daniel Berger
|Harold Varner III
|1:30 PM
|Smylie Kaufman
|Si Woo Kim
|1:40 PM
|Paul Casey
|Ben Martin
|1:50 PM
|Lucas Glover
|Brendan Steele
|2:00 PM
|Jon Rahm
|Webb Simpson
|2:10 PM
|Ian Poulter
|Chez Reavie
|2:20 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Alex Noren
|2:30 PM
|David Hearn
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|2:40 PM
|J.B. Holmes
|Vijay Singh
|2:50 PM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Kyle Stanley
