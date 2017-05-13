Pages Navigation Menu

The Players Championship Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Players Championship will be played on Saturday, May 13th at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The Players Championship Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.

The field has been reduced to 82 by the cut which has been paired into 41 two balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Players Championship 3rd Round Tee Times

The Players round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players
8:10 AM Ben Crane Grayson Murray
8:20 AM Branden Grace Bernd Wiesberger
8:30 AM Brian Harman Pat Perez
8:40 AM Charley Hoffman Blayne Barber
8:50 AM Kevin Kisner Jim Herman
9:00 AM Tyrrell Hatton Rod Pampling
9:10 AM Chris Kirk Brian Stuard
9:20 AM Boo Weekley Michael Kim
9:30 AM Gary Woodland Sung Kang
9:40 AM Jimmy Walker Zach Johnson
9:50 AM Jamie Lovemark Kevin Streelman
10:00 AM Justin Rose Alex Cejka
10:10 AM Ryan Moore Patrick Reed
10:20 AM Cody Gribble Lee Westwood
10:30 AM Keegan Bradley Rickie Fowler
10:40 AM Ricky Barnes David Lingmerth
10:50 AM Rory McIlroy Jason Dufner
11:00 AM Dustin Johnson Justin Thomas
11:10 AM Sergio Garcia Matt Kuchar
11:20 AM Kevin Chappell Martin Kaymer
11:30 AM Emiliano Grillo Adam Hadwin
11:40 AM Hideki Matsuyama Graeme McDowell
11:50 AM Francesco Molinari Aaron Baddeley
12:00 PM Brooks Koepka Russell Henley
12:10 PM Yuta Ikeda Billy Hurley III
12:20 PM Phil Mickelson William McGirt
12:30 PM Henrik Stenson Jason Day
12:40 PM Mackenzie Hughes Daniel Summerhays
12:50 PM Adam Scott Steve Stricker
1:00 PM Seung-Yul Noh Roberto Castro
1:10 PM Cameron Tringale Tommy Fleetwood
1:20 PM Daniel Berger Harold Varner III
1:30 PM Smylie Kaufman Si Woo Kim
1:40 PM Paul Casey Ben Martin
1:50 PM Lucas Glover Brendan Steele
2:00 PM Jon Rahm Webb Simpson
2:10 PM Ian Poulter Chez Reavie
2:20 PM Patrick Cantlay Alex Noren
2:30 PM David Hearn Rafa Cabrera Bello
2:40 PM J.B. Holmes Vijay Singh
2:50 PM Louis Oosthuizen Kyle Stanley

