The politics and ideology of Genocide

By Owei Lakemfa The Republic of South Sudan, the young, land-locked African country which became independent of Sudan on July 9, 2011 is edging closer to genocide. The conflict which began in December 2013 when President Salva Kirr accused Vice President Reik Machar of trying to overthrow him, has claimed over 300,000 lives and displaced 3.5 million of the 12 million populace; 1.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

