The power of words (2)

By UDEME ARCHIBONG

Life is an arena of voices that is full with words. The source of our thoughts is words; the words or the voice that we pay attention to directs and control our life and consequently forms our destiny.

His father spent most of his time assuring the youngster, “You would never amount to anything”. During his teen years his father’s words battered his self-esteem and his life took a downward deceleration. On the reverse, his mother spent most of her life reassuring him that he could be Number-One. “Joey” said she, “there is no one else in the world like you”. Fortunately, the youngster eventually bought into his mother’s words. And his self-respect took a quantum leap; consequently his life began to take an upward acceleration. The youngster grew into adulthood and became a successful person though not an overwhelming success.

Suddenly, the unexpected happened, his business took a downward slide and he was dead broke. His self-confidence nose-dived as fear fastened its grip on him. However, his lovely wife took him in her arms and said, “Joe, we had nothing when we were first married. Then, for the while, we had everything. Now, we have nothing again. I had faith in you then and I have faith in you now. You can become successful once more. I believe in you”.

With those elevating words, his self-confidence soared and his self image experienced an upward boost. Consequently, his peak performance led him to the peak of his career and made history as his name was inscribed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the World’s Number-one Car Salesman. His name is Joe Girard.

Words contribute immensely to the formation of destinies and have tremendous impact in our lives and that of others. Destiny of nations have been changed by words, for instance, when Martin Luther King Jr. made his revolutionary speech “I have a dream” those words pierced through the pangs of segregation. Though he had passed on but his words have outlived him and have greatly shaped the United States of America and have also inspired millions of people across the globe.

The kind of words we speak or express is a reflection of the kind of mind we have. Your words can never rise above the level of your thoughts. Words expressed are the offspring of thoughts impressed. Until your thoughts count; your words will not count. Until your words count your actions will not count. Until your actions count your life will not count. Words are the food for the soul that shapes the quality of our lives. A healthy word-diet makes for a healthy mental diet that births a healthy you. Consequently, a healthy you is your greatest gift to the world.

Words are the mould in which your life is fitted into. And the shape of the mould will design your life pattern. From the fountain of words flow the emotions and actions of our lives. Words can supercharge our emotions or shortchange our emotions. Anthony Robbins reveals, “Simply by changing your habitual vocabulary-the words you consistently use to describe the emotions of your life-you can instantaneously change how you think, how you feel and how you live”.

Bad habits could be eliminated and good habits created by words. Families could be disintegrated or knitted together by words. Relationships could be maximized or rendered sterile by words. Self esteem could be appreciated or depreciated by words. Words could attract friendship or words could repel friendship. Love could be created or hatred stirred up by words. Words could cause war or words could make for peace. Words could make us laugh or words could make us weep.

Destiny could be built up or destroyed by words. Words can transform our emotions. Words can stir us into a cause that can radically alter our lives and change the course of our destiny. Words can mobilize our will and move us into a space of action, thereby changing the outcome of our lives. Therefore, words are the grandness instrument given by God to man to recreate his world. Words are powerful especially when it is mixed with emotions and faith.

It is good to think and meditate on positive thoughts but it is best to go the extra mile to speak them out aloud. Speaking positive words aloud to yourself registers those words in your subconscious mind. This will enable you shape your actions to attract the efficacy of those words. For instance, you can declare boldly to yourself, “I’m a gift to my generation” “Success is my birthright” etc.

More powerful will it be if you declare God’s word (Bible) in those areas of life that you need His help. Declaring God’s promises aloud with faith could make a big difference in your destiny. One of the things you will discover is that for your life to change, your outlook and vocabulary must change. Every time we speak our world is framed.

THE POWER OF WORDS SCIENTIFICALLY EXPERIMENTED:

A Japanese scientist, Dr. Masaru Emoto in the 1990’s performed a series of experiments observing the physical effects of words, prayers, music and environment on the crystalline structure of water. Dr. Emoto hired photographers to take pictures of water after being exposed to the different variables and subsequently frozen so that they would form crystalline structures.

The water before prayer polluted and the water after prayer was clean. After observing these amazing results, Dr. Emoto went on to type out different words, both positive and negative in nature, and taped them to containers full of water. The water stamped with positive words such as “Love and Appreciation”; “Thank you” was far more symmetrical and aesthetically pleasing than that stamped with dark, negative phrases such as: “You make me sick”; “I will kill you” “Adolph Hitler”.

In his exact words, “This is one of the more difficult areas to clarify. However, from continuing these experiments we have come to the conclusion that the water is reacting to the actual words. For example for trip to Europe we tried using the words “thank you” and “you fool” in German.

The people on our team who took the actual photographs of the crystals did not understand the German for “you fool” and yet we were able to obtain exactly the same kind of results in the different crystal formation based on the words used”. Words were spoken beside each sample and the water changed its structure based on these words. Bad words negatively affected structure of water while good words and prayer help in making the water crystals take beautiful shapes.

This gives us an insight to the effect of words in shaping human lives and the events or conditions of life taking into consideration that the human body is made up of 85% water.

