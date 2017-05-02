Pages Navigation Menu

The President’s Health is not as Bad as Being Perceived – Aisha Buhari

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News

Wife of the President Aisha Buhari has said that the state of her husband Buhari‘s health is not as bad as being perceived by the public. She made this known in a series of tweets on Tuesday, adding that he continues to carry out his responsibilities. See the tweets below. I thank all Nigerians for their […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

