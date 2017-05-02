The President’s Health is not as Bad as Being Perceived – Aisha Buhari

Wife of the President Aisha Buhari has said that the state of her husband Buhari‘s health is not as bad as being perceived by the public. She made this known in a series of tweets on Tuesday, adding that he continues to carry out his responsibilities. See the tweets below. I thank all Nigerians for their […]

