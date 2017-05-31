Pages Navigation Menu

‘The Quartet’ moots film industry development fund

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Four major groups; The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Nigerian Film & Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), under the umbrella of ‘The Quartet’, have endorsed the establishment the National Film Development Fund (NFDF). The move, according to information, is to enable the nation deal urgently with the …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

