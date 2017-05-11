The Reason Banksy ‘Gave Away’ His Brexit Mural

Banksy’s art is generally worth a pretty penny, so how should you feel when he paints a massive mural on a wall you own?

Stoked, actually, because the Godden family could make some serious cash off that Brexit mural that appeared over the weekend (HERE).

The mural was painted on the side of an abandoned amusement arcade in Dover, and it turns out the Goddens are no strangers to his work.

The Telegraph reports:

Three years earlier, the family had tried to sell a Banksy work that sprang up on another of their buildings in neighbouring Folkestone. The artist said he had intended the piece to remain in place as the centrepiece of a local arts festival, and the Goddens lost an ensuing High Court battle. Imagine the Goddens’ surprise, then, when they woke on Sunday to find that a Brexit-inspired mural, three storeys high, had been painted on another building in their portfolio. It shows a worker chiselling a star from the EU flag. Jeremy and Jordan Godden, who inherited the property business from their late father, Jimmy, immediately announced plans to sell the work for £1 million.

Coincidence, or does Banksy carefully choose which building he gets jiggy with to drum up maximum interest?

Many think the latter:

The sale gives the family “a second chance” at making a fortune, he said. Asked if that seemed odd, [Robin Barton, who runs the Bankrobber Gallery in Mayfair and specialises in Banksy] replied: “I’m sure under the surface there is something going on. “Truth is stranger than fiction. Does Banksy want the walls to be sold? No. Does Banksy like the publicity? Yes. And he’s not stupid. He chooses the site of these works very carefully. “We will probably never get to the bottom of why Banksy does what he does”… Asked how the family had reacted to the second Banksy appearing on their wall, Barton said: “They laughed. A lot.”

Oh how we laughed, all the way to the bank.

[source:telegraph]

