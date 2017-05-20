The Rocco Forte Open Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Rocco Forte Open will be hosted at the Verdura Golf Course in Agrigento, Sicily, Italy on Saturday 20th May. The Rocco Forte Open round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:50 am local time.

The 72 players who made the cut, which was set at 36 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Alvaro Quiros is paired with Michael Hoey in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 2:20 pm.

2017 Rocco Forte Open Round 3 Tee Times

The Rocco Forte Open 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.

Tee Times Players Players 8:50 AM Niclas Johansson vs. Roope Kakko 8:59 AM Adrien Saddier vs. Austin Connelly 9:08 AM Julian Suri vs. Chris Paisley 9:17 AM Thomas Detry vs. Clément Berardo 9:26 AM Jamie Rutherford vs. Robert Karlsson 9:35 AM Jens Dantorp vs. Steve Webster 9:44 AM Matt Wallace vs. Luca Cianchetti (AM) 9:53 AM Mike Weir vs. Oscar Lengden 10:02 AM Jamie Donaldson vs. James Morrison 10:16 AM Nathan Kimsey vs. Phachara Khongwatmai 10:25 AM Nick Cullen vs. Daniel Im 10:34 AM Scott Jamieson vs. Jordan Smith 10:43 AM Marcel Siem vs. Marcus Armitage 10:52 AM Oscar Stark vs. John Parry 11:01 AM Richard S Johnson vs. Pep Angles 11:10 AM Pavit Tangkamolprasert vs. Andrew Dodt 11:19 AM Lorenzo Gagli vs. Ben Evans 11:28 AM Garrick Porteous vs. Francesco Laporta 11:42 AM Nicolas Colsaerts vs. Paul Peterson 11:51 AM Jason Scrivener vs. Alexander Björk 12:00 PM Eduardo De La Riva vs. Oliver Fisher 12:09 PM Jeff Winther vs. Tom Lewis 12:18 PM Eddie Pepperell vs. Thomas Bjørn 12:27 PM Stuart Manley vs. Matteo Manassero 12:36 PM Richard Mcevoy vs. Lee Slattery 12:45 PM Paul Maddy vs. Mikko Korhonen 12:54 PM Julien Guerrier vs. Romain Wattel 1:08 PM Gary Hurley vs. Renato Paratore 1:17 PM Jbe Kruger vs. Haotong Li 1:26 PM Johan Carlsson vs. Eirik Tage Johansen 1:35 PM Sebastian Heisele vs. Marcus Fraser 1:44 PM Haydn Porteous vs. Wade Ormsby 1:53 PM José-Filipe Lima vs. Raphaël Jacquelin 2:02 PM Mark Foster vs. David Horsey 2:11 PM Zander Lombard vs. Sebastian Soderberg 2:20 PM Alvaro Quiros vs. Michael Hoey

