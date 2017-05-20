The Rocco Forte Open Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 Rocco Forte Open will be hosted at the Verdura Golf Course in Agrigento, Sicily, Italy on Saturday 20th May. The Rocco Forte Open round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:50 am local time.
The 72 players who made the cut, which was set at 36 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Alvaro Quiros is paired with Michael Hoey in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 2:20 pm.
2017 Rocco Forte Open Round 3 Tee Times
The Rocco Forte Open 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|8:50 AM
|Niclas Johansson
|vs.
|Roope Kakko
|8:59 AM
|Adrien Saddier
|vs.
|Austin Connelly
|9:08 AM
|Julian Suri
|vs.
|Chris Paisley
|9:17 AM
|Thomas Detry
|vs.
|Clément Berardo
|9:26 AM
|Jamie Rutherford
|vs.
|Robert Karlsson
|9:35 AM
|Jens Dantorp
|vs.
|Steve Webster
|9:44 AM
|Matt Wallace
|vs.
|Luca Cianchetti (AM)
|9:53 AM
|Mike Weir
|vs.
|Oscar Lengden
|10:02 AM
|Jamie Donaldson
|vs.
|James Morrison
|10:16 AM
|Nathan Kimsey
|vs.
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|10:25 AM
|Nick Cullen
|vs.
|Daniel Im
|10:34 AM
|Scott Jamieson
|vs.
|Jordan Smith
|10:43 AM
|Marcel Siem
|vs.
|Marcus Armitage
|10:52 AM
|Oscar Stark
|vs.
|John Parry
|11:01 AM
|Richard S Johnson
|vs.
|Pep Angles
|11:10 AM
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|vs.
|Andrew Dodt
|11:19 AM
|Lorenzo Gagli
|vs.
|Ben Evans
|11:28 AM
|Garrick Porteous
|vs.
|Francesco Laporta
|11:42 AM
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|vs.
|Paul Peterson
|11:51 AM
|Jason Scrivener
|vs.
|Alexander Björk
|12:00 PM
|Eduardo De La Riva
|vs.
|Oliver Fisher
|12:09 PM
|Jeff Winther
|vs.
|Tom Lewis
|12:18 PM
|Eddie Pepperell
|vs.
|Thomas Bjørn
|12:27 PM
|Stuart Manley
|vs.
|Matteo Manassero
|12:36 PM
|Richard Mcevoy
|vs.
|Lee Slattery
|12:45 PM
|Paul Maddy
|vs.
|Mikko Korhonen
|12:54 PM
|Julien Guerrier
|vs.
|Romain Wattel
|1:08 PM
|Gary Hurley
|vs.
|Renato Paratore
|1:17 PM
|Jbe Kruger
|vs.
|Haotong Li
|1:26 PM
|Johan Carlsson
|vs.
|Eirik Tage Johansen
|1:35 PM
|Sebastian Heisele
|vs.
|Marcus Fraser
|1:44 PM
|Haydn Porteous
|vs.
|Wade Ormsby
|1:53 PM
|José-Filipe Lima
|vs.
|Raphaël Jacquelin
|2:02 PM
|Mark Foster
|vs.
|David Horsey
|2:11 PM
|Zander Lombard
|vs.
|Sebastian Soderberg
|2:20 PM
|Alvaro Quiros
|vs.
|Michael Hoey
