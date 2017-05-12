‘The Salafists came to Africa to destroy… Islam’ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
'The Salafists came to Africa to destroy… Islam'
Vanguard
'The Salafists came to Africa to destroy… Islam' says Chiekh Abbas Motaghedi, the Iranian director of Dakar's branch of Al-Mustafa. NAN- In an upmarket suburb of Senegal's seaside capital, a branch of Iran's Al-Mustafa University teaches Senegalese …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!