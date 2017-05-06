The Thread: All the reasons Goodluck Ebele Jonathan qualifies as “Hero”
There’s a clear political divide between the foremost political parties in Nigeria -APC and PDP. The GEJites (mostly PDP members)…
Read » The Thread: All the reasons Goodluck Ebele Jonathan qualifies as “Hero” on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!