The Thread: “Black Lives Matter is not equivalent to #MenAreTrash | Dr Etin schools Twitter NG on labels

Following the death of Karabo Mokoena, a South African lady who was burnt to death by Sandile, her boyfriend; and…

Read » The Thread: “Black Lives Matter is not equivalent to #MenAreTrash | Dr Etin schools Twitter NG on labels on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

