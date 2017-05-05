The Thread: “He looked great” “He is alive and doing well” | Excitement and distrust trail Buhari’s public reappearance [VIDEO]

The controversy over Buhari’s health status continues to rage. In the wake of the outrage on social media on Workers…

Read » The Thread: “He looked great” “He is alive and doing well” | Excitement and distrust trail Buhari’s public reappearance [VIDEO] on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

