Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Thread: Lady makes ex-boyfriend pay for ’emotional labour’ when he comes crawling back

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Women are blessed with intuition, emotional intelligence, patience, even listening abilities. It comes easily to women to give and give…

Read » The Thread: Lady makes ex-boyfriend pay for ’emotional labour’ when he comes crawling back on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.