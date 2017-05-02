The Thread: Sugabelly gets roasted on Twitter NG for begging for money
Sugabelly-real name, Lotanna -is one of Twitter NG’s most controversial figures. She swung into fame after she disclosed her rape…
Read » The Thread: Sugabelly gets roasted on Twitter NG for begging for money on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!