The Token Fund Collects $1 Million in Digital Assets

The recently released Token Fund – which is a new approach of investing in digital assets without the risks linked to conventional trading in cryptocurrency – has just made an announcement: the collection of $1 million in funding.

Launched on March 24, the Token Fund attracted notable investors keen on diversifying their portfolios and spend their money on a wealth of digital assets with great potential. There’s no live digital currency ETF at the moment, meaning that with its coin traded fund (STF), the Token Fund can be the best alternative. Through its straightforward and crystal-clear process, avid investors are finally welcomed to invest in an economy that is decentralized; and they can do it safely without taking unnecessary risks.

The aim of the Token Fund is to target digital currencies with unbeatable potential, like Ethereum and Bitcoin. These two alone account for a large part of an investor’s portfolio. Nonetheless, it also focused on additional currencies: Steem, Ripple, Golem and Litecoin. To ensure that the volatility is kept to a minimum and a user’s portfolio is not at risk, the fund makes sure that the assets and associated percentage brought on by the digital currencies alter as the market evolves.

Digital currencies with an average turnover below $100,000 per day (in the past 6 months) are banned from the portfolio automatically.

As soon as a user signs up for the Token Fund, Ether or Bitcoin can immediately be added to their wallet. Then, they get a certain number of TKN tokens – the official crypto token of the platform – that can be used to move capital funds, including make withdrawals and deposits. When either Ether or Bitcoin are used to make transaction on the Token Fund platform, once the tokens are sent back to the wallet of the user, the “burning process” of the TKN begins, filling the user’s wallet with an associated value. Prices are calculated every day, at 12:00 GMT and 00:00 GMT.

Two contracts active on Ethereum run the Token Fund. The 1st contract is in charge of storing the balances that pertain to investors with a TKN contract, whereas the 2nd issues new tokens and exchanges them into the currency being invested in. Only a Token Fund contract guarantees users a viable TKN contract, which ensures new emission of tokens based on a ERC-20 token contract.

In the last 3 months alone, the TKN token value increased from $10 at the end of March, to an astounding $26 on May 19.

The graph mentioned here is constantly updated, and it clearly indicates the amazing growth of the TKN token, as well as the interest investors have in the fund. Specifically, following the launch of the fund, there’s been an increase of nearly 160% of the TKN token in US dollars.

Relatively new in the investment scenario of digital assets, the Token Fund has proven to have tremendous potential. It clearly shows that a decentralized economy is worth investing in. This gives all cryptocurrency enthusiasts a unique opportunity to diversify their investment portfolios.

About the company:

The Token Fund is one of today’s newest platforms for open-minded investors eager to diversify their portfolios by investing in a decentralised economy.

