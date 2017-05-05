The Token Fund Lets Anyone Invest in Decentralized Crypto-Assets

Managing a cryptocurrency-related portfolio can be quite a hassle for investors. With so many tokens and currencies to choose from, it becomes hard to make the right choices. This is where the Token Fund comes into the picture. This is an excellent opportunity for any investor looking to invest in decentralized assets. The project also … Continue reading The Token Fund Lets Anyone Invest in Decentralized Crypto-Assets

The post The Token Fund Lets Anyone Invest in Decentralized Crypto-Assets appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

