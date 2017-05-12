The touching story behind THIS emotional wedding photo that has gone viral – TV3.ie
|
TV3.ie
|
The touching story behind THIS emotional wedding photo that has gone viral
TV3.ie
On 30th April, wedding photographer James Day set up a photo shoot for Adrian and Roslyn, who got married in Australia. The newly weds were all set to take some classic sunset photos, when suddenly photographer Day was struck by inspiration. Throught …
Nuptials This tear-jerking wedding picture is everything
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!