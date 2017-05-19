The unga puzzle: Why maize farmers are also queuing for Sh90 flour – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
The unga puzzle: Why maize farmers are also queuing for Sh90 flour
The Standard
A man holds up a board calling for a drop in the price of maize our during last weekend's NASA rally in Nakuru County. [Photo: Kipsang Joseph, Standard]. The politics of maize continues to rage on, the latest twist in the saga being the “sudden …
Corridors of Power
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!