The Unique Type of Starch in White Sweet Potatoes Saves You From Digestive Disorders

Sweet potatoes are extremely versatile vegetables that can be incorporated numerous ways to fit your diet.

Classically, you are accustomed to the orange looking varieties, but did you know that White sweet potatoes also exist? These sweet potatoes can offer you a unique spin on a tried classic, bringing new flavours to the table along with nutritional offerings!

Some Brief History about White Sweet Potato

Even though sweet potatoes are available throughout the world today, its origins can be traced back to Central America 5000 years ago, and South America as far back as 8000 years. It was actually first documented during Christopher Columbus’ voyages to the Americas in 1492, following which it was introduced to Europe.

Today, it is effectively grown in Tropical and temperate regions, as long as there is adequate water supply.

The Nutrients of White Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are best known for their high Vitamin A content, along with slower digesting carbohydrates and starches, which make them favorable for regulating blood sugar .

Below is a more detailed nutritional profile of white sweet potatoes (per 100g serving):

3.3 g dietary fiber

2 g protein

25% DV Manganese

384% DV Vitamin A (as the provitamin so toxicity is low)

33% DV Vitamin C

14% DV PotassiumWhite sweet potatoes also contain a battery of accessory nutrients, ranging from B vitamins to rarer trace minerals, such as copper. More interesting, however, is the presence of a unique type of starch, known as resistant starch (more in a bit).

The Remarkable Health Benefits of White Sweet Potato

Not only does the white sweet potato make an awesome tasting meal, but it also offers numerous benefits on health, including:

Blood Glucose Regulation

Though many people associate starchy foods with increasing blood sugar, the high fiber content of white sweet potatoes slow digestion and the conversion and absorption of carbohydrates in the digestive tract.

The heart healthy effects of white sweet potato is due to the action of B vitamins, which help to break down homocysteine, a compound that accelerates oxidative damage to blood vessels. Potassium also promotes healthy fluid balance of blood, along with regulation of heart muscle contractility.

Exposure to UV rays from the sun promotes premature ageing to skin, and deterioration of hair. White sweet potato’s high Vitamin A content, along with decent Vitamin C, helps offset major oxidative stress resulting from sun exposure, and promote enhanced synthesis of collagen, very important in skin and connective tissue health .

Much of the insoluble fiber found in white sweet potatoes is known as resistant starch, an effective prebiotic. Prebiotics are substances that act as sustenance for the bacteria living in the gut, in this case producing butyrate in the process. Butyrate is a short chain fatty acid that some good bacteria living in the colon prefer, and has a beneficial effect on health . Thus, a critical prerequisite of health is sufficient consumption of prebiotics, which in turn ensure your good probiotic bacteria function optimally to prevent digestive disorders .

Cautious: Side Effect of White Sweet Potato You Should Know About

White sweet potatoes, even though being sweet, have a much lower GI index than regular white potatoes and are paleo friendly. However, depending on method of preparation its GI index can spike, and possibly lead to increased blood sugar values. It is best to prepare by boiling, as this ensures it maintains a lower GI index.

In addition, skin and nail discoloration rarely occur, due to excessive storage of Vitamin A compounds in the body. This is uncommon, however, as the vitamin A in white sweet potatoes are pro-vitamins, and have a low risk of carrying negative effects.

The Proper Way to Cook White Sweet Potato

When selecting white sweet potatoes, be sure to look for small to medium sized ones. The skin should be even in color and overall shape, and be smooth to touch. This ensures ever cooking.

They can be prepared by boiling, baking or even frying, although boiling is superior for keeping its GI low.

Delicious Recipes of White Sweet Potato

1.Sweet Potato Salad

Perfect as a side dish or can be stored in the fridge for a quick healthy meal option

Please click here for a detailed recipe of Sweet Potato Salad.

2.Sweet Potato Fries (Roasted)

A healthier option that deep fried white potato fries, these make great sides to protein rich dishes.

Please click here for a detailed recipe of Sweet Potato Fries.

3.Sweet Potato Pie

Delicious and healthy dessert option.

Please click here for a detailed recipe of Sweet Potato Pie.

Give Yourself a New Try!

White sweet potato is the superior option to regular white potatoes, and is advisable for everyone. It contains good resistant fiber for your digestive wellbeing, along with ample nutrition to promote your health, so why not?

