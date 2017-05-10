Why 2face left his role as a judge on The Voice Nigeria – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Why 2face left his role as a judge on The Voice Nigeria
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Music star, 2face Idibia has left his role as a judge on The Voice Nigeria, just a few weeks before the second season of the reality singing competition. It was gathered that 2face has amicably left the show as he had other engagements to pursue. As a …
The Voice Nigeria Season 2: Yemi Alade replaces 2face as coach
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!