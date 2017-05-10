The Voice Nigeria Season 2: Yemi Alade replaces 2face as coach – Vanguard
|
|
The Voice Nigeria Season 2: Yemi Alade replaces 2face as coach
NIGERIA Afropop singer, Yemi Alade, has been confirmed as the newest star to occupy the famous red chair as a coach on season two of 'The Voice Nigeria.' ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by Teads. Alade joins …
