Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“The Wedding Party 2” Casts land in Dubai for filming of potential box office hit – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija (press release) (blog)

"The Wedding Party 2" Casts land in Dubai for filming of potential box office hit
Pulse Nigeria
Fans of the movie will get a feel of family drama, intrigue as well as marvelous sight offerings available in Dubai. Published: 53 minutes ago , Refreshed: 50 minutes ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · Adesua Etomi and Sola Sobowale on set of Wedding …
Dubai Bound! The Wedding Party 2 Cast & Crew to continue shoot in the Middle EastBellaNaija (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.