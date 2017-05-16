The Worst TripAdvisor Reviews For Table Mountain, Cango Caves, Soweto, Kirstenbosch And More

Imagine the kind of person that visits Table Mountain, and then feels compelled to leave a crummy review on TripAdvisor?

They exist, so let’s take a moment to laugh at them for our own entertainment.

Cango Caves? Not very beautiful. Table Mountain? Average. Soweto? Dilapidated structures.

Buckle up, because there’s those and more via The South African:

Cango Caves

Julia K: “Only go there if you have never ever seen a cave before. Otherwise, you may be easily disappointed, as the Cango Caves are not very beautiful, interesting or special in any way.”

Grunt101: “The caves are great but staff insist on using the unproved theory of evolution. for a country that is supposedly 80% Christian, having a place that denies Creation and promotes a disproved theory does not make sense.”

Just another hole in the ground, and they straight up disrespected God, guys.

Table Mountain

david m: “Very over-hyped and average attraction. Better views can be had from Rock of Gibraltar. Also numerous other places around the world where the city has beautiful architecture and is flanked by sea and higher mountains. Just take a look at Hobart. S Africans seem to cash in on the so-called Table Mountain which is a rather dull and barren plateau. Outskirts of Cape Town are not attractive and of course townships are still blot.”

Damn us and our habit of cashing in on the monstrosity that is our mountain.

Gross.

Apartheid Museum

roddeventer: “This is a typical view of the successors of history. Yes people were abused by the previous regime but they are harping on this theme a bit too much. There is way too much white bashing going on here.”

Pieter P: “Don’t bother with this racist “attraction”. Focus on the South Africa of today instead. There are much better things to spend your time and money on.”

Imagine the chat around the braai with Pieter P – riveting stuff.

Soweto

CarlRix: ““Disappointing. Not much of interest to be seen. Looks like most other townships in the world. If you like delapidated [sic] structures, this is for you.”

Crikey, Carl, I think it’s time you had a little lie down.

Kirstenbosch

TrajanoLeme: “Unless you’re a big fan of flowers, or almost a botanist, the tour has no additional attraction. I would not recommend that you not fall in those cases. The garden is very large, but for those who do not appreciate flowers with the look of a botanist, everything is very equal and walking becomes tiring.”

Zzzzzz.

These people exist.

You can see the full list of truly lame reviews HERE.

[source:thesouthafrican]

