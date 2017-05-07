“Their Marriage Has Always Been Strange,” Mercy Aigbe’s Former Employee Opens Up
Following the news of the alleged domestic violence case rocking Nollywood actress, mercy Aigbe-Gebtry’s home after she was reported to have been taken to an unknown medical facility, more details regarding the actress’ marriage has surfaced. According to a source who once worked closely with the actress, the seven year old marriage between the actress…
The post “Their Marriage Has Always Been Strange,” Mercy Aigbe’s Former Employee Opens Up appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!