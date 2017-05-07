Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Their Marriage Has Always Been Strange,” Mercy Aigbe’s Former Employee Opens Up

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Following the news of the alleged domestic violence case rocking Nollywood actress, mercy Aigbe-Gebtry’s home after she was reported to have been taken to an unknown medical facility, more details regarding the actress’ marriage has surfaced. According to a source who once worked closely with the actress, the seven year old marriage between the actress…

The post “Their Marriage Has Always Been Strange,” Mercy Aigbe’s Former Employee Opens Up appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.