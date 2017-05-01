#ThePlatform 2017: Prof Osinbajo’s Full Speech (VIDEO)
MyNaijaInfo.com
Prof Osinbajo’s Speech – The Platform 2017. The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo was a Guest speaker at #ThePlatform 2017, the flagship programme of Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos. See His Full Speech below… Part 1 Part 2 Part 3: Questions and Answers Section
The post #ThePlatform 2017: Prof Osinbajo’s Full Speech (VIDEO) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.
This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!