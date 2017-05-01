#ThePlatform: This is the Peter Obi speech everyone has been talking about (WATCH)
by Dolapo Adelana Peter Obi, the immediate past governor of Anambra on Monday delivered another touching speech at policy and…
Read » #ThePlatform: This is the Peter Obi speech everyone has been talking about (WATCH) on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!